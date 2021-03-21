﻿Baguio requires negative swab test results starting March 19

Negative swab and antigen test results are required for residents and non-residents entering the city and takes effect Friday (March 19), the city information office said.

Aileen Refuerzo, Public Information Office-Baguio chief said the new policy is applicable to travelers going in and out of the city.

“Non-resident private sector Authorized Persons Outside of Residence on official travel; non-resident travelers on personal, leisure, or non-work related travel purposes; tourists; and returning Baguio residents are required to present negative RT-PCR, Antigen test or Saliva test result conducted within 72 hours prior to entry to Baguio or have themselves tested at the central triage,” she said.

Other travelers required to be tested or would need negative RT-PCR, Antigen test or Saliva test result, done within 30 days are: private sector APORs who currently reside, or work, in Baguio City and travelling daily or weekly through city borders on a home-to-work and vice-versa route; Baguio resident non APORs returning to the city from personal, leisure, or non-work-related travels in other localities.

Antigen test at the Baguio Convention Center triage costs PHP350 for Baguio residents and PHP500 for non-residents and tourists. The center does not conduct RT-PCR and saliva tests.

Refuerzo said those exempted from testing are government APORs on official travel; passing through; drop and go for drivers only; emergency and non-emergency medical cases; and cargo, utilities, and those on humanitarian causes.

Registration to the city’s portals is still required — visita.baguio.gov.ph for tourism and personal/leisure travels and hdf.baguio.gov.ph for returning Baguio residents and other traveler classifications.

At the triage, people found symptomatic or have a positive antigen test result may be refused entry or will be referred to the nearest health facility.

During the Regional Forum on Tourism Recovery and Business Continuity on Thursday, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the requirement for RT-PCR or antigen tests is just a temporary safety measure that may be lifted if daily coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country will decrease or slowed down.

Magalong assured the transparency in the city’s data on Covid-19 cases, saying the city government is on top of the situation as far as infection control and case management is concerned.

From March 1 to 18, Baguio City has recorded a total of 1,016 new Covid-19 cases. As of March 18, the city has a total of 638 active cases.

Since March last year until March 18, Baguio has recorded 6,678 Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency