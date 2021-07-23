﻿Baguio health official assures enough supply of Covid-19 vax

The City Health Services Office (CHSO) has appealed to residents to wait for their turn as it assured anew that everybody will receive the free anti coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

Dr. Celiaflor Brillantes, assistant health officer of Baguio, on Friday advised residents to follow the Covid-19 vaccination requirements and schedules and not insist on going to the vaccination sites even when they are not yet scheduled for inoculation or without the needed documents.

Brillantes said there is no need to panic as vaccines will not run out. Aside from receiving allocations from the national government thru the Department of Health, the city has also procured vaccines using city funds. This is aside from the vaccines bought by the private sector thru the city government which will add up to Baguio’s supply.

“People should just stay calm, not worry, and be patient in waiting for their turn to be vaccinated. Rest assured that no eligible vaccinees in the city will be left behind in the vaccination process,” Brillantes said.

She said people going to the vaccination sites even without their schedule will simply expose them to the virus, especially if social distancing is not observed.

“This would only be a waste of the person’s effort and time since they would only be sent home,” she added.

The doctor said every vaccination site has a specific number of clients per day based on the number of vaccinees that can be accommodated.

“If it is not their schedule, it is unlikely that they will be served. Waiting to take chances if there are those schedule who will not arrive will simply add to the problem of crowding,” Brillantes said.

On July 20, the city government also received an initial 10,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines adding to the city’s supply.

The doctor reminded the residents to register at bakuna.baguio.gov.ph to be counted.

As of July 21, the city government has vaccinated a total of 133,689 individuals with 51,436 receiving complete doses. The city is targetting to vaccinate at least 190,000 which is 80 percent of the eligible population aged 18 years old and above.

“The number will give us herd immunity but the goal is to vaccinate all eligible population,” Brillantes said.

