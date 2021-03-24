﻿Baguio closes doors to tourists from NCR, 4 other provinces

The city government has canceled applications of tourists from Metro Manila and adjacent provinces which have earlier been approved by the city tourism office.

“Ika-cancel natin yung kanilang mga application to travel to Baguio, hindi talaga papayagan. We discourage them to travel to the city of Baguio. Talagang hindi pu-pwede (we are canceling their application to travel to Baguio, they will not be allowed),” Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday (March 22) said.

Magalong said the resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has prevented residents of the National Capital Region (NCR), the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan from going out of their respective provinces until April 4.

The mayor said Baguio is supporting the IATF-EID resolution thus barring anew the entry of tourists from said areas to the city.

He said the city’s decision to support the national IATF resolution is the city’s contribution to discourage people from traveling and moving around.

“Definitely, hindi na tayo tatanggap ng bisita sa kanila except kung talagang essential travels tulad ng government officials and work-related (Definitely, we will not accept visitors except for essential travels like government officials and work-related),” he said.

With the move, Magalong said they expect a big drop in the number of tourist arrivals especially during the Lenten Season.

“We expect a downtrend especially during the Holy Week,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency