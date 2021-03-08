﻿Baguio cats, dogs to get free rabies vaccines

The city veterinary office here hopes to give anti-rabies shots to an estimated 60,000 cats and dogs.

City veterinarian, Dr. Brigit Piok, said Friday the free vaccination is part of the observance of Rabies Awareness Month, which aims to educate owners on the proper care for their pets.

“Be responsible owners by assuring that your pets are given anti-rabies vaccines,” Piok said. “Vaccination is included in the responsibilities of owning domesticated animals because having them is a personal choice.”

The city’s free anti-rabies vaccination program is an annual activity but free services are ongoing year-round.

Last year, the city vaccinated 50,015 dogs and cats in coordination with village officials.

The city health services office said cases of dog bites in 2020 increased by 36 percent.

Dr. Donnabel Tubera-Panes, city epidemiology and surveillance unit chief, said 3,520 dog-bite incidents were reported last year, compared to 2,704 in 2019.

Most dog bite cases happened inside residences.

Source: Philippines News Agency