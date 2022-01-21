﻿Bago City Hall disinfected after spike in Covid-19 cases

The City of Bago in Negros Occidental, just south of this provincial capital, has suspended work in offices under the local government unit for four days starting Thursday for disinfection of the City Hall and its annex buildings.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo issued Executive Order (EO) 6 providing for alternative work arrangements of all employees during the period, except for offices rendering essential services.

“There (are) significant symptoms of Covid-19 afflictions among the government employees of the City of Bago thus, to ensure that public service delivery is not prejudiced, there is a necessity of putting an alternative work-from-home arrangement,” Yulo said.

During the four-day lockdown, activities such as cleaning, decontamination, and disinfection will be conducted in all offices, work stations, and common areas within the City Hall compound under the supervision of the City Health Office (CHO).

After which, a skeleton workforce arrangement will resume or commence on Monday.

EO 6 does not apply to employees considered as front-liners, those working in the Business One-Stop Shop, those conducting vaccination activities, those conducting deliveries of essential goods and services, and those giving relief and financial assistance to victims of Typhoon Odette.

All employees rendering alternative work arrangements are also required to work at their respective homes during the period, conduct health status check among themselves, and observe physical distancing requirements to protect their health and safety.

They are likewise mandated to enforce health standard protocols at all times, such as wearing face masks and taking of body temperature.

As of January 18, Bago City has recorded 2,853 confirmed Covid-19 cases, broken down into 99 active cases; 2,459 recoveries; and 295 deaths, data of the CHO showed.

