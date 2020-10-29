Bacon to face Pendarvis in Florida Nov. 20
Welterweight Jameson “Bring Home the” Bacon of Cebu will again see action on Nov. 20 at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida, USA.
Bacon, who made a US successful debut early this month, will be facing southpaw Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis of Lancaster, California.
The 34-year-old veteran Pendarvis (21W-6L-2D, 9KO) recently lost to Francisco Emanuel Torres of Argentina by a unanimous decision for the vacant World Boxing Association Fedecaribe super welterweight title on Aug. 15, 2020 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Bacon (24W-4L-0D, 16KO), on the other hand, successfully made a grand debut by knocking out Gonzalo Carlos Dallera of Argentina in the 2nd round last Oct. 17 in Miami.
Before he went to the US, the 30-year-old Bacon first fought in Sydney, Australia against Darragh Foley of Ireland on Nov. 16 last year.
Bacon downed Foley in the 1st round but still lost by a unanimous decision.
