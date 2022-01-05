﻿Bacolod’s Covid-19 vax teams back in malls, barangays

The city government here has resumed its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination operations in various sites starting this week to reach the still unvaccinated as well as to administer booster shots.

Vaccination hubs in shopping malls such as SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Robinsons Place Bacolod, Gaisano Grand Mall, CityMall Goldenfield, and CityMall Mandalagan have already re-opened on Monday.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, medical deputy of the Emergency Operations Center Task Force (EOC-TF), said in a statement on Tuesday that residents of neighboring cities and municipalities were also accommodated on the first day.

He added they are prioritizing booster shots for those inoculated with double-dose vaccines after at least three months and those with single-dose vaccines after at least two months.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Health Office (CHO), said they encourage pregnant women to get their Covid-19 shots after the first trimester.

This is based on the recommendation of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society to ensure the protection of expectant mothers, Miraflor added.

CHO data showed about 94.5 percent of Bacolod residents are fully-vaccinated while those who have availed of the first dose are already five percent more than the 410,00 target population.

Meanwhile, vaccination drive at the CHO compound and in various barangays and school campuses have also resumed.

Starting January 10, the city’s Vax-i bus will be deployed to conduct mobile vaccination in various public markets, relocation sites, and residential subdivisions.

