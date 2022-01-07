﻿Bacolod’s Covid-19 cases rise; isolation facilities on standby

New cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this city have doubled in two days, prompting Mayor Evelio Leonardia to strongly remind Bacolodnons to continue observing minimum public health standards to curb further spread of the infection.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not over. We should remain compliant with the minimum health protocols. Getting vaccinated certainly protects us, but we have to be reminded to wear face mask, avoid crowded places and observe social distancing at all times,” the mayor said in a statement on Thursday.

In a Wednesday night meeting of the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF), Dr. Rosalie Deocampo, contact tracing cluster head, reported that cases in Bacolod have doubled from 16 on Tuesday to 34 by late Wednesday.

“Those infected have a travel history or had attended holiday gatherings,” she said.

At the start of the week, Leonardia and the EOC-TF members discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces after the holiday celebrations.

With the presence of a recovered patient of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in the city, the EOC-TF is closely coordinating with the Department of Health on its continuing course of action, Deocampo earlier said.

As part of the preparation to counter a possible local surge, the EOC-TF is inspecting isolation facilities, including those in school campuses, to ensure these are well-maintained and functioning.

These sites will accommodate asymptomatic patients undergoing the mandatory 14-day isolation.

Meanwhile, symptomatic patients will be closely monitored at Midway Referral Facility, a treatment facility located in Barangay Alijis, until they fully recover.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, medical deputy of EOC-TF and head of City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said they are conducting tedious sanitation and fogging in the isolation facilities, which have not been used for a while.

Earlier, EOC-TF Executive Director Em Ang said they are working with the City Engineer’s Office for all necessary repairs and tapping the General Services Office to ensure the facilities are cleaned.

She also said there will be logistics support to make sure there will be grocery supplies and hygiene kits for sealed-off homes of close contacts.

The city’s Department of Social Services and Development will also ensure the provision of free meals and snacks for the quarantined patients, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency