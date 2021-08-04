﻿Bacolod’s anti-drug units seize P788-K worth of shabu in July

Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have seized PHP788,208 worth of suspected shabu in various operations in July.

Data released by the BCPO on Wednesday showed that 115.913 grams of the prohibited substance pegged at PHP6,800 per gram were seized during the period.

Col. Manuel Placido, police city director, lauded the operating units for the successful operations in their relentless efforts to lessen the drug problem and other crimes.

“Be always motivated to make Bacolod City safe and peaceful, but always be alert against Covid-19 by strictly implementing and observing the minimum health protocols,” Placido told his men.

In July, the BCPO drug enforcement teams conducted 52 operations, resulting in the arrest of 73 street-level drug personalities.

Records also showed that 89 cases have been filed against the suspects in court for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In June, BCPO personnel have confiscated PHP1.439 million worth of suspected shabu in 49 police operations, leading to the arrest of 62 street-level drug personalities, including two minors.

Earlier records showed that in May, PHP655,492 worth of shabu was seized in Bacolod while in April, police operatives hauled a total of PHP2.939 million worth of suspected shabu.

Operatives of BCPO recovered some PHP1.935 million worth of shabu in March.

