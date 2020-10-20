﻿Bacolodnons warned against false data entry in Covid-19 form

Residents here have been warned by the city government against providing erroneous personal data when undergoing a swab test for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The warning came as the City Legal Office (CLO) is preparing a complaint against an individual who tested positive and was later found to have provided false information about his place of residence.

According to the Bacolod City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the male patient declared in the case investigation form (CIF) that his current address is in Bacolod City when he is actually living in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

He is being held liable for violation of Republic Act (RA) 11332, or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act”.

“This should serve as a warning. Entry of untruthful data is prohibited under the law,” said retired Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano, the chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)-Visayas, in a statement on Tuesday.

After the patient tested positive for Covid-19 on October 14, contact tracing was conducted.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, EOC deputy for medical services, said that it took more than a day for the contact tracers to locate him as he was found only after the city collaborated with the Provincial EOC, and other cities and municipalities.

“It was then that the truth came out,” Sorongon said, adding that every person who subjects himself to a Covid-19 swab test must tell the truth.

When undergoing a swab test, an individual is required to fill out a CIF, which contains the information necessary for contact tracing should the swabbed individual eventually test positive for Covid-19.

“We are in the state of pandemic, a public health emergency. The information that we provide should be truthful and accurate because these information are used to prevent the further spread of the outbreak,” Sorongon said.

Among the prohibited acts under Section 9 of RA 11332 are “tampering of records or intentionally providing misinformation” and “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern”.

Disclosure of untruthful data in the CIF is among the prohibited acts, the CLO said.

Violators shall be penalized with a fine ranging from PHP20,000 to PHP50,000, or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months, or both, at the court’s discretion.

As of Monday night, Bacolod has 4,629 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 3,899 recoveries, 614 active cases, and 116 deaths. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency