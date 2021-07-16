﻿Bacolod under GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 22

After appealing the recommendation to be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), this city remained under general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions (GCQ-HR) from July 16 to 22.

In Executive Order (EO) 39, series of 2021, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said on Friday the GCQ-HR classification is in line with the decision of the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“This new quarantine status, like in any previous manner of upgrading the status of community quarantine, is intended to slow down the rate of local transmissions and to serve as (a) fundamental reminder to our citizens that both the national and city governments are always concerned about the health of the people,” Leonardia said in the EO.

On July 15, Bacolod recorded 101 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and 62 new recoveries.

Out of the total 14,360 cases, 1,427 are active; 12,603 are recoveries; and 330 deaths.

Leonardia noted that although the GCQ-HR is taking effect from July 15 midnight until July 22 midnight, “it may be modified, again, by the national IATF to either a more stringent category, or downgraded, or lifted as warranted by circumstances”.

For the duration of the GCQ-HR, residents are urged to comply with the minimum public health standards at all times and limit movement to accessing goods and services from permitted establishments, for work in such establishments, or such other activities.

On Wednesday, Leonardia opposed the recommendation of the Western Visayas IATF to place Bacolod under MECQ, the second most strict quarantine classification that requires 100 percent of the population to stay home and prohibits public transportation.

Under GCQ-HR, businesses whose working capacities are further restricted to operate include food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants, fast food, and retail food establishments/eateries.

While take-out and delivery are allowed 100 percent, dine-in services are only authorized at 20 percent of venue capacity while 30 percent for alfresco/outdoor dine-in services and outdoor tourist attractions.

Personal care services like barbershops, salons, and other personal care service establishments that do not require the removal of face masks are allowed at 30 percent of venue capacity.

Meanwhile, those not allowed to operate are indoor tourist attractions; meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions; entertainment venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, theaters, and cinemas as well as recreational venues such as the internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues; amusement parks or theme parks, fairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides.

Also prohibited to operate are casinos, horse racing, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments, except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President to raise revenue for the government; and traditional cockfighting and operation of cockpits; outdoor/indoor sports courts or venues for contact sports, scrimmages, games, or activities.

Church/religious gatherings for holy mass/prayers/worship services/similar activities as well as gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than Covid-19 are allowed only at a maximum of 10 percent of the venue capacity.

Visits to memorial parks, cemeteries, and columbaria are allowed, but reduced to not more than 10 persons per group and not exceeding 10 percent of the venue capacity.

Gatherings outside of residences are also prohibited except for those essential for the provision of health services, government services, or humanitarian activities authorized by the appropriate government agency or instrumentality, and gathering at residences with any person outside of one’s immediate household are also prohibited.

