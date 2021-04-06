﻿Bacolod seeks temporary ban on travelers from outside W. Visayas

©Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Sunday imposed a stricter limit in mass gatherings and sought a 10-day ban on travelers from outside Western Visayas as proactive actions to curb the surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here in the past two weeks.

In Executive Order (EO) 17, Leonardia said the directive “becomes indispensable for stricter measures in limiting mass gatherings and other activities that can cause the unwanted spread and indiscriminate contagion of this infection”.

Section 2 strongly states that any form of mass gathering/business activity should be held at a maximum of 30 percent venue/seating capacity.

These include dine-in restaurants, fast-food and food retail establishments, including those in supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments; barber shops, salons, and other personal care; and church/religious gatherings for holy mass/prayers/worship services/similar activities; and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, while video conference is preferably advised for such conduct of meetings and conferences.

EO 15 that enforced modified general community quarantine here on April 1 to 30 previously allowed gatherings at 50 percent venue/seating capacity.

As of April 3, the city has 273 active cases covering the last two weeks.

Records of the Emergency Operations Center showed that from March 23 to 29, Bacolod experienced an average positivity rate of 17 percent of RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests while capacity utilization rate for Covid-19 beds in private hospitals increased by 41.48 percent and for the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, by 13.48 percent.

The data indicate the imminent threat to life and safety in Bacolod City and its neighboring local government units, Leonardia added.

Leonardia also appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), through the Regional IATF, to allow a 10-day moratorium for inbound travel into the city originating from outside Western Visayas.

“There is good reason for us to recommend a 10-day moratorium for travel into Bacolod given the increase in positive cases over the last two weeks, and considering also the number of cases in Manila from where many of our arrivals originate,” the mayor said during a meeting with other city officials on Saturday.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran raised concerns that the developing situation could worsen.

“We do not want to have an ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) status again,” he said

