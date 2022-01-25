﻿Bacolod scraps RT-PCR test for travelers from W. Visayas, NegOr

The city has scrapped the negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result requirement for travelers from within Western Visayas and Negros Oriental effective Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, in a statement Monday, said the city government needs to balance the scale between public health and the socio-economic activities of its constituents that also involves travel and transport of essential goods to and from its territorial jurisdiction.

“I have signed Executive Order (EO) 3 setting aside the requirement for a negative RT-PCR test result for travelers coming from local government units in Region 6 and Negros Oriental. We must learn how to live with the virus and adjust to it accordingly and cautiously,” he added.

In EO 3, Leonardia said fully vaccinated inbound passengers from these areas only need to present their online contact tracing registration, vaccination card, and valid personal identification (ID) card.

They must also submit to symptom screening at the point of entry and must comply with existing minimum public health standards.

On the other hand, unvaccinated individuals, including those who have received only the first dose of a two-dose vaccine brand, must present a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result taken by any Department of Health-accredited clinic or laboratory 24 hours before boarding at the point of origin.

The new provisions EO 3 amend Section 1 of EO 1 and Paragraph 1, Section 2 of EO 2 to set aside the negative RT-PCR test result requirement for intrazonal and interzonal travels to Bacolod.

Meanwhile, all government officials and public sector personnel on official business are allowed unimpeded travel into the city from any area regardless of the alert level status.

However, they must present a valid ID card issued by their government agency; vaccination card for those who are fully vaccinated; an original or certified true copy of their travel order issued by the head of the agency or authorized supervisor; pass a symptom screening at the air or seaport upon arrival, and must comply with existing minimum public health standards.

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated government officials and personnel are also required to present a negative RAT within 24 hours before boarding at their point of origin.

Bacolod City, which is under Alert Level 3 until January 31, has logged 266 new cases on Sunday, based on the latest data from the Department of Health’s regional office.

The city has a total of 25,674 confirmed cases, including 1,783 active cases, 23,084 recoveries, and 807 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency