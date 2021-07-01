﻿Bacolod, NegOcc return to GCQ from July 1 to 30

BACOLOD CITY – After several months under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Negros Occidental and this capital city have reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) status starting Thursday amid the continuing increase of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Mayor Evelio Leonardia have respectively issued executive orders (EOs), laying down the specifics for the province and the city’s quarantine status in the next 30 days.

“Because of the constant rising number of Covid-19 cases in our country, there is a need to place the Province of Negros Occidental under GCQ,” Lacson said in EO 21-23.

He cited figures showing that as of June 29, the province has 18,663 confirmed Covid-19 cases while the entire country has 1,397,992 cases.

In Negros Occidental, curfew hours remain from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., based on EO 21-27 as stated in the latest directive, along with EO 21-21, noting that mass gatherings will be allowed at a maximum of 30 percent of venue capacity.

As of June 30, Negros Occidental has 18,491 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,822 active cases; 16,343 recoveries; and 326 deaths, data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas (DOH-6) showed.

Meanwhile, Leonardia issued EO 25, placing Bacolod under GCQ for the whole month of July based on the decision of the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

During the period, curfew hours remain from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the city, and selling of liquor, wine, beer, or any alcoholic or intoxicating beverage in public places is still allowed only from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., but selling and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages in authorized public places are still banned and prohibited.

DOH-6 figures as of June 30 showed that Bacolod has 13,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases 1,843 active cases; 10,846 recoveries; and 311 deaths.

Under a GCQ, businesses not allowed to operate include theaters and cinemas; entertainment venues with live performers such as karaoke bars, bars, clubs, and concert halls as well as recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, and similar venues.

Also prohibited are operations of amusement parks or theme parks, fairs/peryas, kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides, and casinos, horse racing, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments, except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President to raise revenue for the government.

Others not allowed are traditional cockfighting and operation of cockpits, and outdoor/indoor sports courts or venues for contact sports, scrimmages, games, or activities.

