﻿Bacolod, NegOcc get 20K more Sinovac doses

BACOLOD CITY – An additional supply of 20,000 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab shipped by the national government arrived at the Bacolod-Silay Airport in Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

A report of the Office of Civil Defense-Western Visayas said the City of Bacolod and the Province of Negros each received an equal allocation of 10,000 vials. Each vial of CoronaVac is equivalent to one dose.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Health Office, said the fresh batch of the China-made vaccines was stored immediately at the cold room facility near the Government Center before these will be rolled out in various inoculation centers.

This is the first Sinovac shipment received by the city and the province this month.

In June alone, Bacolod received some 39,800 doses of Sinovac from the National Vaccination Operations Center.

It has obtained a combined allocation of 93,540 doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines from the national government since the first week of March.

In Negros Occidental, Zeaphard Caelian, head of the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division and commander of the Provincial Incident Management Team (PIMT) for Covid-19, confirmed the arrival of 10,000 doses of Sinovac, which will soon be sent to the 31 local government units (LGUs) of the province.

Caelian said they continue to transport daily allocation of Sinovac jabs to various LGUs.

Both the city and the province are still mainly inoculating the top three priority groups, including front-line healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and adults with comorbidities (A3).

As of July 6, Bacolod has reported 13,571 Covid-19 cases, including 1,609 active cases; 11,643 recoveries; and 319 deaths, records of the Department of Health-Western Visayas (DOH-6) showed.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental has 19,217 cases, including 1,901 active cases; 16,978 recoveries; and 338 deaths, based on the same day data of the DOH-6.

Source: Philippines News Agency