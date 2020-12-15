﻿Bacolod hosts open house for 2 Coast Guard ships on Dec. 18

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels BRP Gabriela Silang and BRP Cape Engaño will be open to the public at the Bredco port here on Dec.18.

The event is part of the activities marking the Coast Guard District Southern Visayas (CGDSV) third founding anniversary on the same day, with PCG commandant, Admiral George Villareal Ursabia Jr., expected to grace the celebration.

Capt. Eduardo de Luna, commander of CGDSV, said on Tuesday that through the various activities, the Coast Guard wants to show to the public, particularly the communities in Negros Occidental, their collaboration, partnership, and commitment to ensure a safe, clean, and secure maritime jurisdiction for the Negrenses.

BRP Gabriela Silang is the Coast Guard’s largest offshore patrol vessel while BRP Cape Engaño is a Parola-class patrol vessel.

The open house-tour is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to all residents of Negros Occidental, De Luna said.

He added that the PCG will also showcase its brand-new Airbus H145 utility helicopter on the flight deck of the BRP Gabriela Silang.

“For visitors, the PCG will still strictly enforce health protocols requiring them to wear face masks and face shields and observe social distancing,” De Luna said.

The incoming activity will be the third time that the BRP Gabriela Silang is docking in Bacolod this year.

On October 30, the vessel also arrived for a port visit at the Bredco port while on May 29, it also docked here for a logistics run to deliver supplies of personal protective equipment.

One of the world’s largest and most advanced aluminum hull OPV so far, it can ferry around 500 people in a single voyage. It also has a helipad, a recompression chamber, and firefighting capability.

This year’s founding anniversary celebration is themed “CGDSV: Intensified Collaboration and Partnership for the Economic Rebirth of the Nation Amidst the Pandemic”.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY