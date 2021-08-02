﻿Bacolod gets almost 194K doses of Covid-19 jabs from nat’l gov’t

©The City of Bacolod has received a total of 193,850 combined doses of four vaccine brands from the national government, data released by the city government on Monday showed.

These comprise Sinovac’s CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs dispatched by the Department of Health between March 5 and July 31 this year.

“We thank Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. for keeping his word to keep Bacolod among the priorities for vaccine allocation. We are sure this volume will help us accelerate the implementation of our vaccination program,” Mayor Evelio Leonardia said in a statement.

Leonardia has been sending letter-requests to Galvez, chief implementer and vaccine czar of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, asking for more vaccine supply for Bacolod after the city recorded a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases earlier this year.

The national government’s latest shipment on July 31 included 25,000 doses of Sinovac and 585 vials or 3,510 doses of Pfizer jabs. Each vial of the US-made vaccine contains six doses.

On July 19, the city government received its single largest allocation of Covid-19 jabs in a day, totaling 51,040 doses, including 30,000 doses of J&J’s single-dose Janssen; 2,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech; and 18,700 doses of AstraZeneca, which is part of the 650,000 doses of the European-made brand purchased by the city using local funds.

Data from the Covid-19 Vaccination Council showed that as of July 22, a total of 103,925 Bacolod residents have received the vaccines, of which 29,720 are already fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the city government opened its fifth mall-based vaccination site at CityMall Mandalagan, situated in the northern part of the city, three days after opening the inoculation hub at CityMall Goldenfield in the south.

Vaccination is also ongoing at the SMX Convention Center, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, and Robinsons Place Bacolod as well in several barangay gymnasiums and school clusters.

These vaccination centers cater to five priority sectors, including A1 (healthcare workers/front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), A3 (persons with comorbidities), A4 (essential workers), and A5 (indigent population)

As of August 1, Bacolod has logged 15,378 Covid-19 cases, including 1,125 active cases; 13,890 recoveries; and 363 deaths, data of the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed.

