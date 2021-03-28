﻿Bacolod folk told not to dine with people outside own household

The city government on Thursday discouraged residents from attending social gatherings or dining out with people not part of their household.

The Emergency Operations Center Task Force (EOC-TF) issued the reminder as part of the continuing response to curb the local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Let’s discourage social gatherings and eating out with people outside one’s household,” said Dr. Rosalie Deocampo, EOC-TF contact tracing head.

The EOC-TF cited a contact tracing report showing that an administrative officer of a hospital who got infected with the virus attended several social gatherings before the symptoms of Covid-19 set in.

City Administrator Em Ang, concurrent executive director of EOC-TF, said for at least two weeks, they are asking the people not to hold social gatherings with more than 10 attendees.

The reminder was echoed by Dr. Chris Sorongon, EOC-TF deputy for medical and data analysis, saying it is important to avoid mixing people in one place at the same time because it is a key factor in the transmission of spreading Covid-19 infection.

On Thursday, Bacolod logged 19 new cases, including two authorized persons outside residence, and 17 local cases, based on the data released by the Department of Health-Western Visayas.

Latest data also showed that the city already has 5,964 confirmed cases, of which 5,202 have recovered and 154 are active. A total of 187 deaths have been recorded.

Last week, Mayor Evelio Leonardia urged residents here to remain vigilant after the city logged 25 new cases on March 17 alone, the highest in nearly four months.

“This is a wake-up call. Let’s not put our guards down. In a pandemic, there is no room for complacency,” the mayor said.

Leonardia cited that “the last time Bacolod had a big number was on Nov. 21 with 28 cases”, adding that from December up to early March, the city’s numbers were already manageable.

Source: Philippines News Agency