﻿Bacolod drug suspect yields P347-K worth of shabu

A drug personality in this city yielded PHP346,800 worth of suspected shabu during a police buy-bust at his residence in Purok Bayanihan, Barangay Banago on Thursday afternoon.

Suspect Willy “Toto Wing-wing” Aliguin, 36, has been tagged as a high-value individual by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Shortly before 2 p.m., Aliguin sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP500 to an undercover policeman.

In a radio interview, Lt. Edward Bolivar, head of the CDEU, said they have been monitoring the suspect’s activities in the past two weeks after learning that he returned to the illegal drug trade.

Aliguin has been previously jailed for a similar offense, he added.

Operatives seized from the suspect 14 sachets of the prohibited substance weighing about 51 grams pegged at a standard drug price of PHP6,800.

The CDEU team endorsed Aliguin to Police Station 3 for custody.

Source: Philippines News Agency