﻿Bacolod cops seize P2.9-M shabu, nab 69 suspects in April

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has recovered a total of PHP2.939 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested 69 drug personalities in various operations during the month of April.

Col. Manuel Placido, police city director, said on Tuesday the accomplishment was a result of the operatives’ relentless efforts to reduce criminality in the city.

Records showed that in April, the volume of shabu seized reached 432.2596 grams in 56 anti-drug operations conducted by teams of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and police stations across the city.

Of the 69 suspects arrested, three were high-value individuals; 62 street-level individuals; and four newly-identified drug personalities.

Operatives filed 102 cases against the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In March, anti-drug operatives of BCPO has seized some PHP1.935 million worth of shabu and arrested 67 drug personalities.

Data showed 284.584 grams of the prohibited substance were recovered during 48 police operations conducted during the period.

