﻿Bacolod cops seize P2.04-M ‘shabu’ in sting op

Operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized PHP2.04 million worth of suspected shabu from a high-value drug personality during a buy-bust in Purok Dalawidaw, Barangay 16 here on Thursday night.

The operation led to the arrest of suspect Lester Tindoc, 35, a former detainee, who is on probation for a similar offense.

Lt. Liberty Indiape, deputy public information officer of BCPO, said on Friday the operation, which was directly supervised by city police director, Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, is a significant accomplishment in their campaign against illegal drugs.

At 8:25 p.m., Tindoc sold PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer deployed by the City Drug Enforcement Team led by Lt. Joven Mogato, the police report said.

The suspect yielded 19 sachets and four plastic bags containing the same prohibited substance weighing about 300 grams.

Pegged at a standard drug price of PHP6,800 per gram, the illegal drug haul totaled PHP2.04 million.

The suspect, who is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 1, was released from jail in March this year after he was placed on probation.

He previously faced charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency