﻿Bacolod cops seize P1-M ‘shabu’ in 3-day sting ops

Various drug enforcement teams of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have arrested five persons and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.02 million in four separate buy-bust operations in the past three days.

On Wednesday afternoon, operatives of Police Station 4 arrested Arnel “Egeg” Cordova, 34, in Purok Mabinuligon, Barangay 19.

At about 5:15 p.m., Cordova, a high-value individual (HVI), sold PHP500 of the prohibited substance to an undercover policeman.

He also yielded 20 grams of shabu found inside a coin purse valued at PHP136,000.

Earlier in the day, Oliver “Dodoy” Hong, also an HVI, was collared by joint operatives in Villa Angela, Barangay Villamonte.

Hong, 49, a resident of Purok Zone 2, Barangay Handumanan, met with the poseur-buyer at about 12:15 a.m. He was arrested after selling PHP3,000 worth of shabu during the transaction.

Also found in his possession were one knot-tied transparent plastic bag and 14 plastic sachets containing the prohibited substance, weighing 105 grams, with an estimated value of PHP714,000.

The operation was jointly conducted by the BCPO City Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit – Western Visayas.

At about 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, personnel of Police Station 6 arrested Paul John Bantigue, 19, and Eric John Esconde, 31, during a buy-bust in Barangay 40.

The suspects yielded 16 small plastic sachets containing shabu amounting to PHP68,000 and some illegal drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, street-level individual Marvin Amallo, 21, was also apprehended by operatives of Police Station 5 at about 11:15 p.m. in Barangay 3.

He was caught red-handed selling the same prohibited substance to a poseur-buyer and was found with 13 plastic sachets of shabu valued at PHP105,000.

All the suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency