﻿Bacolod cops seize almost P22-M ‘shabu’ in January

Drug enforcement units of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have seized PHP21.891 million worth of suspected shabu in various operations in January.

Consolidated report released on Wednesday showed the operatives confiscated more than 3,219 grams of the prohibited substance with a standard drug price of PHP6,800 per gram.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, acknowledged the efforts of the operating units to lessen criminality as he also encouraged residents to do their share for a peaceful community.

“We vow to always give the Bacolodnons a safe place to live,” he added.

From January 1 to 31, anti-drug teams conducted 56 operations that led to the arrest of 62 drug personalities, including 46 pushers and 16 users.

Of the number, three were high-value individuals (HVIs) while 59 street level individuals (SLIs).

A total of 73 cases were filed against the suspects in court for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Before the month ended, the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) scored a major accomplishment with the arrest of two HVIs during a buy-bust in Margarita Street, Eroreco Subdivision in Barangay Mandalagan on January 30.

The suspects yielded 110 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP748,000, the police report said.

Source: Philippines News Agency