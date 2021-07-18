﻿Bacolod cops nab 3 suspects, seize P136-K shabu

Anti-drug operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have arrested three suspects and confiscated PHP136,000 worth of shabu in two separate buy-busts on Saturday night, reports on Sunday showed.

At around 11:15 p.m., Krisha Agsam, 41; and Dennis Selobo, 43, both street-level individuals (SLIs), were collared at their dwelling on Burgos Street in Barangay 19.

They sold PHP500 worth of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer during the operation conducted by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit.

Both suspects yielded five sachets of shabu weighing about 16 grams with an estimated value of PHP108,800.

Agsam and Selobo are now detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 4.

About four hours earlier, operatives of Police Station 7 arrested John Paul Alferez near his residence in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Also identified as an SLI, Alferez, 27, sold PHP500 worth of the prohibited substance to an undercover policeman at around 7:30 p.m.

Operatives seized from the suspect 12 sachets of shabu weighing about four grams with a standard drug price of PHP27,200 and PHP270 in cash.

The suspect is currently detained at Police Station 7.

In a statement, Col. Manuel Placido, BCPO director, commended the operating units and reminded them to be always motivated in putting a stop to all forms of criminality in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency