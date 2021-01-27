﻿Bacolod City to vaccinate 80% of population

The city government here is aiming to inoculate 80 percent of its total population against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as it continues to secure more vaccine doses from other pharmaceutical companies.

Data from the city government on Tuesday showed the percentage includes 491,198 individuals out of the 613,997 projected population as of 2020.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge of the City Health Office (CHO), said they are planning to set up at least 10 vaccination centers.

“Each center will be manned by a four-person team composed of one vaccinator, one verifier, one recorder, and one assistant,” he added.

The city government is projected to spend PHP300 million for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

For its first order, it has secured 650,000 doses from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc. scheduled for delivery in the third quarter this year.

As of Monday, Bacolod, which is under modified general community quarantine, has 5,714 Covid-19 cases, of which 5,413 have already recovered. It has 119 active cases and 12 recorded deaths.

In December, Mayor Evelio Leonardia issued Executive Order (EO) 83 that created the Bacolod City Covid-19 Vaccination (CoVac) Council tasked to plan and implement the city’s Covid-19 vaccination roadmap.

Leonardia sits as the chairperson while Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran as the vice-chairperson. City Administrator Em Ang acts as the council coordinator.

The CoVac Council is tasked to profile and identify members of priority sectors for Covid-19 vaccination; select and acquire the vaccine or vaccines authorized for use in the Philippines in coordination with the national government; develop and administer a system for registering beneficiaries, administering and tracking the distribution of doses, and monitoring of any adverse events following immunization; select and develop vaccination centers in suitable places within the city.

It is also working to ensure the availability of suitable cold storage facilities for the vaccine, including mobile cold storage units to the extent feasible; develop and strengthen the supply chain for the vaccine; and ensure the availability of sufficient manpower to distribute and administer the vaccine, including medical and non-medical private sector volunteers wherever necessary.

Moreover, it is tasked to assist in obtaining any necessary funding for the acquisition of the vaccine through any lawful source; and develop an information campaign to achieve public acceptance of the vaccine and awareness of its benefits.

