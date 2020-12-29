﻿Bacolod City sets aside P21-M for contractual, JO workers’ bonus

The City of Bacolod has set aside PHP21 million for the gratuity pay of its contractual and job order workers this year.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said Tuesday he has asked the City Council to approve an appropriation ordinance for the benefit after President Rodrigo Duterte issued Administrative Order (AO) 38 on Monday authorizing the grant of gratuity pay not exceeding PHP3,000.

“This is the best year ever for our employees in terms of bonus and incentive package. It is timely because there is a pandemic,” Leonardia said.

In AO 38, local government units “are encouraged to adopt the grant of gratuity pay to workers whose services are engaged through contract of service (COS) and job order (JO), utilizing appropriate and available funding resources from their respective local government funds.”

“All workers whose services are engaged through COS and JO who have rendered a total or an aggregate of at least four months of actual satisfactory performance of services, as stipulated in their respective contracts as of Dec. 15, 2020, and whose contracts are still effective as of the same date, may be granted a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding PHP3,000 each,” it added.

Workers who have rendered less than four months may also be granted the same incentive on a pro-rata basis: three months or more but less than four months – not exceeding PHP2,000; two months or more but less than three months – not exceeding PHP1,500; and less than two months – not exceeding PHP1,000.

Earlier, the city government granted five types of cash incentives to its employees occupying regular, contractual, and casual positions from November to December this year.

These are the year-end bonus, performance-based bonus, cash gift, collective negotiation agreement incentive, and productivity enhancement incentive.

In January, they will also receive PHP10,000 as a service recognition incentive, as provided in AO 19.

