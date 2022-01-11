﻿Bacolod City outlines 7 key measures to counter Covid-19 surge

The Bacolod City Emergency Operations Center Task Force (EOC-TF) has outlined at least seven key measures to counter a possible surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases due to possible post-holidays transmission or the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, medical deputy of EOC-TF, in a statement on Monday, said they are focusing on these measures as the city government continues its efforts to balance the people’s health and the economy.

“Rest assured, the City of Bacolod has put in place mitigating measures in preparation for a possible surge,” he added.

These include the imposition of stricter border controls, as well as requiring negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results, regardless of vaccination status, for inbound travelers from areas under Alert Level 3 or higher.

Also, the city government is intensifying its vaccination campaign and administration of booster shots, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and those with co-morbidities, and the master listing the 5 to 11 years old pediatric group for vaccination.

Others include the preparation of temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, intensifying PDITR or Prevention, Detection, Isolation, Treatment and Re-integration strategy, and preparation of hospitals to ensure they have a sufficient supply of medicines, oxygen, and available beds.

“Rumors of a lockdown in Bacolod have no basis, in fact. The local government will continue to balance the people’s health and the economy. Meaning, it is business as usual, but we have to proceed with caution by continuing to observe minimum health protocols,” Sorongon said.

He encouraged residents with flu-like symptoms to seek early consultation and avail of free swab tests at the Bacolod Respiratory Center so that those who will test positive can get early treatment.

Councilor Renecito Novero, head of the action team on quarantine centers, said currently, only two schools are being occupied as isolation facilities.

He added that the Department of Education also expressed willingness to allow its facilities to be used anew in case of a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Bacolod City, which remains under Alert Level 2, has recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total active cases to 289, data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed.

