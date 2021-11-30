﻿Bacolod City opens 42 sites for 3-day national vax drive

BACOLOD CITY – Some 42 sites have been set up by the city government here to accommodate recipients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs during the three-day National Vaccination Days, which kicked off on Monday.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who visited the various vaccination sites to signal the start of the roll-out, urged Bacolodnons anew to get vaccinated even with the declining Covid-19 cases in the city.

Initially, the city government planned to open only 40 sites, but added an additional two to cater to more residents.

Vaccination sites are located mainly in barangay covered courts and gymnasiums, school campuses, shopping malls, and bus terminals.

All the city’s five Vax-i mobile vaccination buses have been deployed in various locations from Monday to Wednesday.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor Jr., officer-in-charge of the City Health Office, said the vaccination sites opened as early as 8 a.m.

These are manned teams composed of health screener, vaccinators, post-vaccination monitors, registration personnel, encoders, data consolidators or talliers, and health educators.

Miraflor said the city got the services of some 127 volunteers for the National Vaccination Days.

Em Legaspi-Ang, executive director of the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force, said the target provided by the Department of Health to the city to administer jabs for 66,000 individuals for three days seems too high, but the city will exert “best effort” to vaccinate as many until Wednesday.

“We thank the volunteers for stepping up and agreeing to serve in the nationwide drive to ramp up our Covid-19 vaccination,” Ang said.

Those qualified for the booster shots are residents under the A1 (frontline healthcare workers, A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) priority groups.

Booster doses are only being administered at SM City Bacolod and Ayala Malls Capitol Central vaccination sites.

Vaccine recipients, from 12 to 17 years old, are required to present either their birth or baptismal certificate, identification card, parent’s or guardian’s valid ID, and authorization letter signed by parent or guardian.

Meanwhile, adult vaccinees must bring any government-issued ID card and pregnant women, who are in their second or third trimester, are required to present a valid ID, and medical certificate from their doctor allowing them to get vaccinated. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency