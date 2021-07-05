﻿Bacolod City mayor hopes to set example in getting Covid-19 vax

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said he hopes more Bacolodnons will get vaccinated after seeing him complete the two doses of AstraZeneca jab as an added protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“I hope I can serve as an example to encourage vaccine confidence further,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Leonardia received his second dose on July 3 at the Bacolod City Government Center vaccination hub after taking the first shot in the same venue on April 17.

“I’m happy to report to our people that I have complied with our local and national vaccination plans,” he said.

Leonardia reiterated that he chose the European brand since the majority of residents here anticipated to use it soon as the city government had purchased 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through a tripartite agreement.

As city mayor, Leonardia belongs to priority group A1 or workers in frontline health services.

Local chief executives are under priority group A1.5 in the ongoing National Vaccination Program.

The city government is currently using both Sinovac’s CoronaVac and AstraZeneca vaccines dispatched by the national government in inoculating the top three priority groups, including frontline healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and adults with comorbidities (A3).

As of July 4, Bacolod recorded 13,481 Covid-19 cases, including 1,973 active cases; 11,191 recoveries; and 317 deaths, records of the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency