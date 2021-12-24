﻿Bacolod City mall vax drive resumes on Jan. 3

The city government here concluded the operations of its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) mega vaccination centers in shopping malls on Wednesday to give inoculation teams a break for the Christmas holidays.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, medical deputy of the Emergency Operations Center Task Force, said on Thursday the vaccinators need to “recharge” before continuing with a massive vaccination campaign in January.

“Our operations in all malls will resume on January 3,” Sorongon said in a radio interview.

Vaccination in barangay sites, however, will continue until December 27, he added.

Sorongon said in the past three days, Bacolod vaccinated almost 45,000 individuals as part of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan 2” National Vaccination Days.

Based on initial data, the city has a target population of 410,000 and has most likely achieved 100 percent vaccination for those who have received the first dose, he noted.

“On Wednesday, data showed 97 percent, of which 86 percent are fully vaccinated. Once the latest data arrive, we are expected to hit 90 (percent) to 91 percent for fully vaccinated and 100 percent (with) first dose,” Sorongon said.

He added that more people are expected to flock to the vaccination centers next month after the Department of Health (DOH) issued a revised interval schedule for Covid-19 booster shots.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor Jr., officer in charge of the City Health Office, said the new guidelines, which follow the amended Emergency Use Authorization for boosters, took effect on Wednesday.

“Fully vaccinated Bacolodnons need not wait for six months to get a booster shot,” he added.

Adults aged 18 years and above are eligible to receive a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least three months after completing their primary dose of either AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac, or Sputnik jab.

Those inoculated with Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Janssen jab can get a booster shot after two months.

