﻿Bacolod City locks down 2 areas with Delta variant cases

Mayor Evelio Leonardia has ordered the lockdown of two residential areas in Barangays Sum-ag and Banago here, where two cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant have been confirmed on Thursday.

“Upon receiving confirmation from health authorities, I immediately ordered for localized containment measures/surgical lockdown [of the two areas],” Leonardia said in a statement on Friday.

The Department of Health (DOH) informed the City Mayor’s Office and the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force that two city residents turned out positive for the Delta variant as indicated in the results of the genome sequencing conducted by the Philippine Genome Center.

“It is very unfortunate that this development came about at a time when our coronavirus infections are on a steady decline the past two weeks and our vaccination rollout is going full swing,” the mayor said.

The first case, a 71-year-old male resident of Barangay Banago, was considered asymptomatic. He was tested on July 15, along with his five household members, who also turned out positive with mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the second, a 32-year-old pregnant woman from Barangay Sum-ag, underwent a Covid-19 test on July 19 as a requirement for those with at least 36 weeks of pregnancy.

Five other members of her household, including her husband, who works in a hospital, were also infected but were asymptomatic.

Leonardia said that extensive contact tracing efforts are being conducted, and repeat swab tests are also being followed through.

“Let me take this opportunity to ask for your understanding and be reminded that while this pandemic is still very much in our midst, the public should not let its guard down,” the mayor said.

He reminded Bacolodnons anew to observe minimum health protocols by wearing face masks and face shields, when necessary.

“Avoid crowded places and refrain from attending big meetings and social gatherings. Go out only when necessary and always observe physical distancing,” he added.

As of Aug. 12, Bacolod has logged a total of 15,850 Covid-19 cases, including 718 active, 14,764 recoveries, and 368 deaths, data of the DOH-Western Visayas showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency