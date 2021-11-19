﻿Bacolod City lifts S-PaSS requirement for OFWs

The city government here has lifted the Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) travel requirement for arriving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as of Thursday.

“We no longer require S-PaSS (for Bacolod OFWs). Upon arrival in the Philippines, just present your documents to the one-stop-shop at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA),” Councilor Israel Salanga, chairman of the Action Team on Returning OFWs, said in a Facebook post.

Salanga said after which, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will schedule the OFW for a sweeper flight bound for Bacolod if he or she came from a country included in the green list.

An OFW who arrived from a country under yellow list will be required to present a negative RT-PCR or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test result after completing the required quarantine days, he added.

Green states and jurisdictions have been classified as “low-risk countries or jurisdictions based on disease incidence rate.”

Countries under the yellow list are considered moderate risk, while those under the red list are considered high risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Salanga said upon arrival at the Bacolod-Silay Airport, OFWs will be given a short briefing and afterward, they can be picked up by their families or relatives and proceed home, where they can undergo quarantine.

