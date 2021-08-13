﻿Bacolod City kicks off mobile vax drive in public markets

The city government kicked off its “VAX-i” mobile vaccination campaign in the three major public markets on Friday to make coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs more accessible to residents.

In a statement, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said the “VAX-i” is part of his administration’s commitment to inoculate as many people as possible, especially those coming from the marginalized sectors.

The mobile vaccination clinic targets workers such as vendors and public transport drivers, who are unable to leave their work for a day to go to vaccination centers.

“They are those who are in the fringes of society. They cannot easily leave work and line up for long hours to get vaccinated. Otherwise, they will have no income for the day to feed their families,” Leonardia said.

On Friday, the VAX-i bus, with a team of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers on board, went to Libertad (South) Market, Central Market, and Burgos (North) Market.

About 200 individuals, including vendors and stall owners, were expected to be inoculated in each market.

“Our goal is to make the vaccination program more accessible to everyone so we can achieve herd immunity and eradicate Covid-19 as fast as possible,” Leonardia said.

Mass vaccination will ensure population protection against Covid-19, he added.

“The VAX-i will be there where we are needed. We aim to reach the last mile so that more and more Bacolodnons will be vaccinated,” the mayor said.

Almost daily, the city government conducts Covid-19 vaccination in barangay gymnasiums, school clusters, and six mall-based vaccination sites located in SMX Convention Center at SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Robinsons Place Bacolod, CityMall Goldenfield, CityMall Mandalagan, and Gaisano Grand Mall.

Source: Philippines News Agency