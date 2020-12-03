﻿Bacolod city gov’t personnel get mental wellness support

The city has initiated mental health and psycho-social support sessions for department and office heads as well as selected employees to ensure mental wellness among its personnel amid the global health crisis.

On Wednesday, a group of 17 office heads and employees coming from offices with positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) attended a three-hour session held at the Government Center.

City Administrator Em Ang said in a statement on Thursday that it is important to look after the mental health of the city employees during these uncertain times.

“Many of our employees are faced with fear, worry, and the new realities brought about by the coronavirus pandemic,” she added.

Previously, two batches, comprised of 17 participants each, separately attended three-hour sessions held at the City Council session hall on Nov. 27. Three more sessions are scheduled this month.

During the activity, the participants are asked about their pandemic-related experiences and their management practices as heads of offices.

Dr. Calvin Dave Ganub, one of the facilitators, said the session includes topics like setting boundaries between work and personal life at home, handling emotions, and raising awareness on how vital mental health is.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Human Resource and Management Services Office in coordination with CARe Psycho-Social Support and Consultancy Services Hub led by Dr. Rowena Bañes, with Dr. Ana Lou Panganiban and Ganub.

In the City Council, Councilor Cindy Rojas has proposed an ordinance creating the Bacolod City Mental Health Council, which is now set for third and final reading.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran also met earlier with mental health professionals and advocates in Bacolod to discuss initiatives on integrating psychosocial measures and approaches to the city’s response against Covid-19.

“We initiated this because of the prevailing situation that our Covid-19 positive patients are being discriminated in their community. They have experienced traumatic and distressing experiences and this might lead to depression,” he said.

Part of the plan is to establish a Mental Health Office to centralize and integrate relevant mental health measures and ensure a holistic approach in health and wellness as well as establish an online support system for quarantined individuals and their families, positive patients, and the general public

