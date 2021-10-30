﻿Bacolod City Gov’t Center obtains safety seal approval

The Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) has obtained a Safety Seal Certificate after passing the on-site inspection and evaluation by the inspection team on Wednesday.

Stela Rose Rayos, chair of the Safety Seal Committee, said in a statement on Friday the Inspection and Certification Team will award the certificate to Mayor Evelio Leonardia on November 3.

The approval signifies the compliance of an establishment or entity with the minimum health standards required to contain the transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“As one of the prime implementing authorities of the program, the BCGC should be an example to all public and private entities, with the end goal of protecting the public against Covid-19 as the economy reopens under the new normal,” Rayos said.

The Safety Seal Inspection and Certification Team is composed of representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

DILG-Bacolod City Director Ma. Joy Maredith Madayag said the Safety Seal Certificate is valid for only six months.

“We will validate the certification every six months for renewal. If we gave them a seal, it means they are compliant with our safety health protocols,” she added.

As of October 5, some 52 establishments in the city have already been awarded the Safety Seal Certificate, which is a physical manifestation of the compliance of an establishment with the minimum health standards imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 and is to be displayed conspicuously at all entrances of establishments.

The Safety Seal Certification Program under the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution 87 aims to increase compliance by private or public entities with the minimum public health standards set by the government.

It also seeks to encourage the adoption and use of the Stay Safe.ph digital contract tracing application as well as increase consumer confidence as the government safely reopens the economy.

Source: Philippines News Agency