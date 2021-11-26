﻿Bacolod City gears up for nat’l Covid-19 vax days

The city government here is gearing up for the National Vaccination Days from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 in support of the government’s efforts to reach population protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Evelio Leonardia on Thursday encouraged Bacolodnons to take part in the campaign as he looks forward to the city achieving its goal to inoculate 100 percent of the city’s target population before the year ends.

“We are now intensifying and accelerating our vaccination program and everybody will have to do their share,” he said.

The three-day “Bayanihan Bakunahan” is a collaboration between the national government, various communities, and organizations that target to inoculate five million Filipinos a day on the said dates.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, medical deputy of the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF), said the National Vaccination Days will be a venue for the city to extend a helping hand by vaccinating 80 percent of the city’s total population of 624,987.

On those days, the city hopes to reach residents in far-flung areas, those in the business sector, and more schools while maintaining a steady administration of jabs to 6,000 residents.

Some 40 to 50 vaccination centers, including those in schools, shopping malls, and other establishments, will be opened to accommodate those who want to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine, Sorongon said.

Meanwhile, data of the EOC-TF showed that on Tuesday, Bacolod registered a record-high of 13,403 individuals inoculated in a single day.

The number exceeded the original target of only 12,000 after the teams administered the first dose on 4,282 city residents and the second dose on 6,494 others.

Some 2,627 Bacolodnons also received booster shots on that day.

These included 250 students, household members, and teaching and non-teaching personnel of the University of Saint La Salle (USLS) under the city’s Vac-To-School initiative together with the Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural and Educational Association and Association of Colleges and Universities in Negros Occidental.

It was the fourth time that USLS participated in the onsite vaccination program of the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency