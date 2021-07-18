﻿Bacolod City forms Safety Seal committee

Mayor Evelio Leonardia has ordered the creation of the Bacolod Safety Seal Committee (BSSC) to ensure that health and safety protocols are implemented as part of the “new normal” in the conduct of business and trade in this city.

“(This is) with the end view of protecting the public from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and assure them of compliance of establishments with the minimum public health standards set by the national and local authorities,” Leonardia stated in his Executive Order (EO) 37, series of 2021 released on Sunday.

The directive adopts the Safety Seal Certification Program under Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) 21-01, series of 2021, issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Health (DOH).

Leonardia appointed Business Permits and Licensing Division head Stela Rose Rayos as committee chairperson, with members from the City Mayor’s Office, Bacolod City Police Office, City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Public Information Office, Local Economic Investment Promotions Office, and Management Information Technology and Computer Services.

According to EO 37-2021, the Safety Seal Certification Program applies to all private business establishments, selected public places, and other offices, including wet markets; other retail stores; restaurants outside hotels/resorts; fast food, eateries, coffee shops; banks, money changers, pawnshops, remittance centers; car wash; and laundry service centers.

Also included are art galleries, libraries, museums, zoos, sports centers, tutorial, testing, and review centers, gyms, spas, cinemas, arcades, and all other private establishments.

The BSSC will recommend to the city mayor or his duly authorized representative the establishments, offices or public places eligible for the issuance of the Safety Seal.

It will also ensure strict compliance with the JMC 21-01 also known as the Implementing Guidelines of the Safety Seal Certification Program, in the Eligibility and Certification Process, and also in the Revocation, Renewal and Reinstatement of the Safety Seal of applicants and establishments.

It will also handle complaints from the public on non-compliance with the minimum public health standards and the use of the Stay Safe application by establishments and businesses granted the Safety Seal.

As part of the safety seal committee, the Data Management and Online Safety Seal Certification Portal Team will create a portal for Safety Seal Certification via www.bacolodcity.gov.ph and develop the content of the portal in coordination with the members of the BSSC.

The Safety Seal Certification Program under the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution 87 aims to increase compliance by private or public entities with the minimum public health standards set by the government, and seeks to encourage the adoption and use of the Stay Safe.ph digital contract tracing application as well as increase consumer confidence as the government safely reopens the economy.

As such, the Safety Seal is a physical manifestation of the compliance of an establishment with the minimum health standards imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 and is to be displayed conspicuously at all entrance points of establishments.

Source: Philippines News Agency