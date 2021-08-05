﻿Bacolod City awards safety seals to malls, quick-service restos

Shopping malls and quick service restaurants were among the first recipients of the certificate of safety seal issued by the city government here on Thursday.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia led the awarding of the safety seal to SM City Bacolod, which was received by mall manager George Jardiolin and assistant mall manager Julia Javellana in rites held at the mall’s North Wing Atrium.

“(It) is good for establishments to get the safety seal. The public is assured that their place is safe and they follow protocols. I hope more and more would join this so we can standardize the health and safety protocols in establishments in Bacolod,” Leonardia said.

Others awarded with the safety seal were Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Jollibee SM branch, Jollibee Lacson branch, McDonald’s Lacson branch, and business process outsourcing firm Teleperformance.

Business Permits and Licensing Division head Stela Rose Rayos, chair of the Safety Seal Committee, said only business establishments with valid Mayor’s Permit for 2021 are eligible to apply for a certificate of safety seal.

Those awarded the safety seal certificate will be allowed to accommodate an additional 10 percent beyond the prescribed onsite capacity of the establishment, based on Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Resolution 127-A, series of 2021.

According to the city’s Executive Order 37-2021, the Safety Seal Certification Program applies to all private business establishments, selected public places, and other offices, including wet markets; other retail stores; restaurants outside hotels/resorts; fast food, eateries, coffee shops; banks, money changers, pawnshops, remittance centers; car wash; and laundry service centers.

Also included are art galleries, libraries, museums, zoos, sports centers, tutorial, testing, and review centers, gyms, spas, cinemas, arcades, and all other private establishments.

Under the IATF Resolution 87, the Safety Seal Certification Program aims to increase compliance by private or public entities with the minimum public health standards set by the government, and seeks to encourage the adoption and use of the Stay Safe.ph digital contract tracing application as well as increase consumer confidence as the government safely reopens the economy.

Source: Philippines News Agency