﻿Bacolod City administers over 42K Covid-19 jabs

The city government has administered some 42,173 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines among residents from March 5 to June 11, data released by the Emergency Operations Center Task Force (EOC-TF) on Monday showed.

Of the number, 32,538 have availed of the first dose while 9,635 got their second dose.

Vaccines used were 21,885 doses of AstraZeneca and 20,288 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac jabs.

The city’s vaccination rollout continues as infections rise on a daily basis, with 60 new cases logged on Monday, based on the data of the Department of Health in Western Visayas.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said he expects a “much bigger allocation” of Covid-19 vaccines from the national government with the assurance from vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. that Bacolod would be given enough doses to inoculate 100 percent of the city’s adult population.

On June 5 and 8 alone, the city received a total of 17,000 vials of CoronaVac.

The city’s vaccination centers in two shopping malls and the barangays are still providing shots for the remaining frontline healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and adults with comorbidities (A3).

Leonardia emphasized that working together as one is crucial in containing the spread of the viral disease in view of the “spike and rebound” of local cases.

“These are the simple things that we can do daily for as long as the threat of the virus remains: wear your masks properly, avoid mass gatherings, sanitize as often as you can, avoid crowded places, and consult a doctor at once if you feel you need to,” he added.

Next month, the city government is expected to start receiving the shipment of the 650,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines it directly procured from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc.

As of June 14, Bacolod has recorded a total of 11,365 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,946 are active infections.

Source: Philippines News Agency