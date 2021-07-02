﻿Bacolod City administers almost 65K doses of Covid vax as of June

BACOLOD CITY – The city government has administered some 64,513 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines to its residents from March 5 up to June 30, data from the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF) on Friday showed.

Of the number, 53,466 individuals have availed of the first dose while 11,047 have completed the two doses.

Vaccines administered included 43,223 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac and 21,290 doses of AstraZeneca.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia has been upbeat over the increasing number of residents availing of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Public confidence in the vaccine is getting stronger as evidenced by the increase in the number of people who have already been inoculated,” he said in a statement.

The EOC-TF and the Covid-19 Vaccination Council, both chaired by Leonardia, are rolling out the vaccines still for the top three priority groups, including frontline healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and adults with comorbidities (A3) in the city.

Simultaneous vaccination activities are being held at SMX Convention Center inside the SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, and Robinsons Place Bacolod as well as in identified barangays and school clustered areas.

This week, the vaccines being rolled are part of the 15,000 doses of Sinovac jabs dispatched by the national government in June.

The city government is also putting in place an ultralow cold storage facility for the arrival of 5,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from the national government.

As of July 2, Bacolod has logged 13,292 cases, including 1,866 active cases; 11,109 recoveries; and 317 deaths, records of the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency