﻿Backlash continues after NPA attacks on Surigao Norte town

Residents of the Surigao del Norte town of Sison rejects all acts of terrorism perpetrated by the communist New People’s Army (NPA), Mayor Karissa R. Fetalvero-Paronia said Friday.

“Terrorism in any form will never be accepted,” Paronia said in a statement, as Thursday’s twin attacks by the rebels continue to receive backlash from various quarters.

“The local government of Sison condemns in the strongest possible terms these acts of violence, intimidation, and hatred especially against civilians perpetrated by the communist terrorist group (CTG) and their supporters,” Paronia said.

Thursday’s attacks at the municipal police station of Sison and the residence of the town’s mayor, which lasted for about 15 minutes, caused panic and fear among the town residents, particularly the members of the senior citizens who were near the municipal hall for the release of their pension.

Residents also widely condemned the NPA for putting their lives in danger.

Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., the director of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13), described the NPA attack as “blatant disrespect, not to the law enforcers, but the peace-loving residents” of Sison.

“This senseless act of the CTG was an insult to the desire of Surigaonons to live peacefully and a clear manifestation of the continued insolence of the CTG to the government’s call for real and lasting peace,” Caramat said.

No one was hurt during the attacks.

In a separate statement Friday, Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose F. Matugas II said the NPA’s lawlessness does not have a place in a civilized society.

“More than that, we are in the middle of a pandemic. It is a difficult time for everybody. I plead with them to think of their families, relatives, and fellow Filipinos who are trying to survive the devastating effects of this health crisis,” Matugas said.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News agency