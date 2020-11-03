﻿Azkals dev’t team nails 1st win in PFL season

The Azkals Development Team (ADT) finally got its first win of the Philippines Football League (PFL) season after two close defeats on Tuesday, blanking Mendiola, 2-0, at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona.

Jarvey Gayoso scored the go-ahead goal for the ADT while his set piece paved the way for the dagger.

Gayoso, son of former PBA player Jayvee Gayoso, was wide open inside the box and converted a header in the 73rd minute to put the ADT up.

He was then given the task to take a free kick in the 81st minute.

Mendiola keeper Janry Bayobo, who in the first half saved Marvin Angeles’ penalty attempt just before halftime, also got a piece of Gayoso’s free kick, but the ball landed at the feet of Matt Custodio, who followed up with a close-range shot to ice the match.

The ADT is currently tied with Maharlika Manila for third place in the league table with three points each, but the latter can reclaim solo third spot if it stuns United City later Tuesday.

Mendiola, on the other hand, remains winless after two matches as the club crashed to the bottom of the table with a minus-8 goal difference.

Source: Philippines News Agency