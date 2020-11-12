﻿Avoid some NCR roads due to floods, PNP to motorists

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday advised motorists to avoid some flooded roads in Metro Manila that were not passable due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

In a consolidated report sent to Camp Crame, the PNP Public Information Office said San Lorenzo Street in Sta. Mesa, Manila and Lorenzo St. cor. De La Paz St. in Pandacan are not passable to all types of vehicles due to high floods. Light vehicles also cannot pass through the following routes:

Aragon, Dimasalang Sta Cruz

Along España from Blumentrit Street to Lacson Street Sampaloc, Manila

San Lorenzo

Dalisay/ Makisig Street Sta Mesa, Manila

J. Tuazon, Manila

Old Sta Mesa/City Limit Sta Mesa

Pat Antonio Street, Barangay 608 Bacood Sta Mesa

P. Sanchez/City Limit, Sta Mesa

Honradez/Cristobal Street, Sampaloc, Manila

N Lopez Boulevard from Jacinto Street/Capulong Street Tondo, Manila

Guadal Canal Street/ V Mapa, Sta Mesa, Manila

Jas Bambang Street, to Tayuman Street Tondo

Along Morga Street, Tondo fronting

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) also issued advisories to all drivers and motorists not to traverse the following areas:

Calamba Street, Don Jose

Banaue/Retiro

Don Manuel Street

Don Jose Retiro

Maria Clara/Araneta

Don Pepe/Tirad Pass

Araneta/Maria Clara

West Riverside Barangay Del Monte

Col Mara St, Gen Luna Sta Cruz

Mansiga Street, Barangay Katipunan

De Vera Street, and San Pedro Street, Barangay Damayan

Victory Street, Araneta Avenue

Guirayan Street, Barangay Doña Imelda

Bayani Street, Barangay Doña Imelda

Olong E Rod Infront of Delos Santos, Barangay Damayang Lagi

Talanay of Barangay Batasan

River View, Barangay Batasan

Calderon Street, Barangay Sta Lucia

Sitio Uno, Barangay North Fairview

Tumana Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan

Green Land Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan

Tagumpay Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan

Don Vicente Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan

In the eastern part of metropolis, the following streets and thoroughfares in cities of San Juan, Mandaluyong, and Pasig are not passable as of this moment:

Ilujin Mapansa

Bautista Street Barangay Sta Lucia

M Eusebio Barangay San Miguel

West Banil Barangay May Bunga

Santos Street Barangay Ugon

F. Manalo, N Domingo and San Vinancio Street, Barangay San Perfecto San Juan

Balong Bato, San Juan River

Batis F Manalo going to N Domingo, Barangay San Perfecto, San Juan

Barangay Cabayanan Manalo going to N Domingo, Rita Street

May Tuna F Manalo going to Blumentritt

Barangay Old Saniga, Mandaluyong

Leyba Street, Barangay Old Saniga, Mandaluyong

Lerma Street, Col Valesteros, Barangay Old Saniga, Mandaluyong

N Gonzales Street, Shaw Boulevard, Barangay Daang Bacay, Mandaluyong

In Taguig City, light vehicles are not allowed to pass in areas of: MRT Avenue Hagonoy, Pinamana Street, Barangay Napindan, Chino Roces Ext. Zone 2 Fort Bonifacio, C5 Service Road going PALAR and Commando Bridge, and BCDA Usuan.

Meanwhile, newly installed acting National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao ordered all police units in five districts to conduct search and rescue operations especially in the affected areas

The five districts of the NCRPO are the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Northern Police District, Southern Police District, and Eastern Police District.

“Sa mga oras na ito ang ating kapulisan ay patuloy pa rin ang pagsasagawa ng rescue at clearing operations sa kanilang nasasakupan upang masigurado na walang kababayan natin ang maiiwan at malulubog sa baha o malalagay sa panganib. Sa aking utos, ang kasuluk-sulukan ng bawat barangay ay maabot ng aming kapulisan upang masigurado na lahat ay ligtas sa tiyak na kapahamakan. Halos wala pa pong tulog ang ating kapulisan masigurado lamang na ligtas ang mamamayan sa Metro Manila (At this hour, our police officers continue to conduct rescue and clearing operations in their areas of jurisdiction to make sure that none of our kababayans would be left sinking in floods or put in danger. Upon my orders, the police officers must inspect every corner of barangays to make sure that everyone is safe),” Danao said in a statement on Thursday.

Danao said he is closely supervising all personnel that have been deployed in the past few days and instructed them to maintain close coordination with other different agencies and local government units.

“My directive to all District Directors is to have a quick response in their respective area of responsibility depends on the needs and situation, All necessary equipment must be available for road clearing operations and make sure of the supply for distribution of food and other basic needs for the affected population here in Metro Manila,” Danao added.

Source: Philippines News Agency