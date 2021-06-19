﻿Avoid crowded places, Panelo tells fully-vaccinated seniors

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Saturday advised his fellow senior citizens who are already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to avoid crowded places for their safety.

Panelo, who also got inoculated, said fully vaccinated senior citizens still need to be careful since the country is still grappling with Covid-19.

“‘Yung mga senior citizens, syempre tuwang tuwa sila, puwede ng lumabas (Fully vaccinated senior citizens are very happy because they can now go outside their homes),” Panelo said in his commentary show “Counterpoint.”

“Teka muna, relax lang kayo. Kailangan huwag kayong pupunta sa mga lugar na kumpol-kumpol ang mga tao (Relax. You have to avoid crowded places),” he added.

He said fully vaccinated senior citizens should also continue observing the health protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and face shields.

He gave the advice, as he stressed that fully vaccinated senior citizens with underlying health conditions still run the risk of catching the coronavirus.

“The risk is much, much less, if not none at all (if you are already vaccinated). Pero ganoon pa man, yung mga senior citizen, kung may underlying illness, medyo delikado pa rin kayo (However, it is still dangerous for senior citizens with underlying illness [to leave their home]),” he said.

Panelo also reminded fully vaccinated senior citizens that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 does not mean they would no longer acquire the coronavirus.

“Mas mabuti na ang maingat. Kahit na mild, istorbo pa rin na may sakit. At saka kapag kayo ay nahawaan, eh di mag-quarantine na naman kayo. Kapag kayo ay nag-quarantine, balik na naman kayo sa dati. Mananatili na naman kayo sa mga bahay ninyo. Kaya, ingat (It is better to be careful. It’s still a bother if you get mild symptoms. And if you get infected, you will undergo quarantine, in which case, you have to stay home once again. So, be careful),” he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens residing in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ to travel within their zone.

Fully vaccinated senior citizens who intend to travel are required to present a Covid-19 vaccination card and observe the minimum public health standards.

Their movement, however, is limited to travel within their zone, as interzonal travel is still prohibited, except for point-to-point travel, Malacañang earlier said.

Source: Philippines News Agency