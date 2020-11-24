﻿Average daily Covid-19 cases in Iloilo City drop

ILOILO CITY – For the first time, since the start of the pandemic, this city was not on the list of provinces and cities in Western Visayas with high confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported on Tuesday.

The EOC said the city only recorded five confirmed cases, composed of three local transmissions and two deaths on Monday.

Mayor Jerry Treñas, in an interview, credited the united response of all sectors to the city’s call to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has aided a lot to reduce the number of cases here.

From a daily average of 53 confirmed cases in October, the figure has dropped 77 percent or down to 12 cases as of November, based on the data presented by EOC.

Reports from the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH CHD6) showed that as of November 23, the city has 154 remaining active patients out of its 4,304 total cumulative cases.

It has 4,034 recoveries and 116 fatalities.

Treñas also credited the support of the media, which he said has helped a lot in raising public awareness.

The faster release of swab specimens also allowed the city government to immediately isolate confirmed cases and their close contacts.

The Uswag Iloilo City Molecular Laboratory was granted the permit to operate by the Department of Health (DOH) starting November 20 until the end of this year.

It can process up to 400 swab samples a day for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Treñas said the strict implementation of protocols in wakes, enforcement of drinking ban in public places, and the strict call to follow the minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and shield, and social distancing contributed to the reduction in the number of cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency