﻿Authority to launch first-ever Bangsamoro Development Plan

The Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is set to launch here the first-ever Bangsamoro Development Plan (BDP) 2020-2022 on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Acting Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua and Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Secretary Carlito G. Galvez are expected to attend the launching slated at the Shariff Kabunsuan Complex at the BARMM center here.

“Following months of crafting, the plan was finally completed and approved,” said the BPDA statement released Tuesday.

During the program, Engr. Mohajirin Ali, the BPDA director-general, is expected to hand over the plan to BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua.

Macacua will represent BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim who will not be able to attend due to a prior commitment.

The activity will be physically and virtually attended by officials from various BARMM ministries, agencies, and international development partners.

The 1st BDP 2020-2022 is being touted as the first of its kind in the country, as it would be implemented under the region’s parliamentary set-up.

Source: Philippines News Agency