﻿Australia and Bangladesh to square off in 5 T20Is early August

The Australian cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August. Ahead of the T20I World Cup that will be played in the UAE this year, they will play a five-match series against the hosts in early August. The tentative dates set for the series are August 2-8.

Akram Khan, the chair of cricket operations of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Wednesday said the BCB is trying to fulfil every demand of Cricket Australia to ensure a safe tour.

“We have been working to ensure all that Cricket Australia demanded,” Akram told the media. “If everything goes well, we hope they will continue with the tour. We have already completed 90-95 percent preparation to host them.”

The series was originally scheduled for three T20Is, but the BCB requested Australia to play five matches instead of three, and Australia agreed to that.

As part of the safety requirements, Cricket Australia asked BCB to manage free emigration for the Australian team members. They have also asked to arrange a hotel free from other guests, and a single venue for all the matches.

Akram Khan said the board is doing its best to fulfil all these demands.

He also played down allegations flying around that the Bangladesh A team is suffering from lack of activity or neglect. He said: “It’s a misconception that we are not doing anything with the Bangladesh A team. All the cricketing activities were on hold due to the Covid-19 situation. We had arranged a series in October 2021. We couldn’t continue it due to the outbreak of Covid-19.”

Akram also said that Bangladesh A team will tour Sri Lanka in November this year, and it might be for a series of longer version cricket. However, he didn’t disclose more about this series.

Source: United News of Bangladesh