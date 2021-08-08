﻿Aurora rebel gives up fight to ‘peacefully live’ with family

A guerrilla of the New People’s Army’s (NPA) Militia ng Bayan (MB) voluntarily surrendered and turned over his firearm to military authorities in this province on Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commanding officer of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion (91IB), on Sunday said a total of 38 regular NPA fighters and 19 MB members have so far opted to return to the fold of law in Aurora this year.

The latest surrender, he noted, was made possible through the efforts of the 91IB’s Bravo Company, Dinalungan Municipal Police Station and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Aurora Police Provincial Office.

The surrenderer was identified as “Ka Orlan” (not his real name), 47, married, a resident of Barangay Calaocan, Dipaculao, Aurora.

He turned over to the military his defaced .22 caliber pistol, four rounds of 40 millimeters explosive cartridge, one portable generator, one flashlight, acupuncture materials and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

Rubio said the realization of the meaningless revolution and terrorist activities, hunger, and hardships were among the reasons cited by Ka Orlan for deciding to yield to the authorities.

“I surrendered for my family. I am thinking about my wife and children. I want to live peacefully,” the former rebel was quoted as saying.

Rubio said Ka Orlan is eligible to receive a package of benefits under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) including immediate assistance amounting to PHP15,000, firearm remuneration based on the type of surrendered firearm, and PHP50,000 livelihood aid.

The surrenderer is now undergoing tactical interview and documentation at the Bravo Company headquarters.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist group by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency