﻿Attempt to smuggle wildlife species declared ‘lego toys’ foiled

MANILA – Authorities from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have foiled an attempt to smuggle different wildlife species declared as “lego toys” from Malaysia.

This, after the BOC port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, with the Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit (WTMU) of DENR, apprehended the claimant of a package containing various wildlife species in Fedex warehouse in Pasay City on Friday.

Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan on Saturday said the package declared as “lego toys” came from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Upon examination, it was discovered that 20 sulcata tortoises, 10 razorback turtles, one red bearded dragon, two corn snakes, and eight savanna lizards were concealed with toys.

The BOC said both the claimant and the consignee will face charges for Illegal importation of wildlife species under Section 1113 in relation to Section 117 and 1401 of Republic Act 10863 or “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act” and Sec. 27 of RA 9147 or “Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.”

The BOC through the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero is in agreement with DENR to uphold wildlife protection and its conservation.

Source: Philippines News Agency