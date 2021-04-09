﻿Atique temporarily cancels module retrieval, distribution

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Antique has temporarily canceled its distribution and retrieval of modules due to the surge in cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

“Due to rising cases of Covid-19 in the province of Antique, and in support to the appeal of the health officials of the province, the DepEd Schools Division of Antique cancels retrieval and distribution of modules from April 5-19,” DepEd Superintendent Felisa Beriong said on Tuesday.

She also issued Memorandum Order 128 on Monday calling for the cancellation citing Antique being under “courtesy lockdown” from April 5 to 19.

Since the province has no face-to-face classes, teachers have to retrieve modules every Friday and distribute another set of learning materials every Monday of each week.

DepEd teachers were directed to adopt a “work from home” scheme during the two-week courtesy lockdown.

“Teachers have many work assignments during their work from home such as checking outputs of their learners, prepare their Learning Activity Sheets, and other tasks assigned by their school heads,” Beriong said during an interview.

She added that she also received a letter from Governor Rhodora Cadiao on April 5 requesting the use of their school as quarantine facilities if needed.

“I already informed our school heads to be ready just in case their schools will be requested to be used as quarantine facilities,” she said.

However, the final approval of the request will come from their DepEd regional director Ramir Uytico.

The 18 municipalities are now implementing a lockdown by putting up checking points manned by the police, traffic enforcers, and barangay officials at their borders.

Based on the Integrated Provincial Health Office, Antique has 283 total cumulative cases. As of April 5, it has 141 total active Covid-19 cases to already include 12 new cases on April 4.

The province has now eight deaths, including the 53-year-old male from the town of Culasi that was recorded on Monday.

Antique has also 134 recoveries with no new recovery as of April 4. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency